Five things on Level 3 that will make life easier for parents

While all South Africans have endured a lot of strain with all the regulations that have come with living in a Covid-19 world, parents, in particular, have been having quite a time of it. From homeschooling to working to not being able to buy baby clothes – it’s been rough.

Here’s some of the relief that will come with the eased restrictions on Level 3:

Helpers will be able to return to work

After much confusion under Level 4 of whether helpers were allowed to go to work – under Level 3 helpers are part of the group of workers allowed to return. This is great news as many parents struggled to juggle between work, chores, and childminding.

Your local takeaway will now be allowed to rate for drive-through and pickups

Moms everywhere are tired of preparing three meals a day, with snacks in between. Others are not happy about the delivery fees. So Level 3 comes with great news. Less being chained to the stove after that long workday.

Curfew regulations will be lifted

The national curfew will be lifted so you won’t be stopped and questioned as you take your child to the hospital emergency room at night.

You can jog throughout the day

You can now go for that run, which is also much needed alone time, during all daylight hours, and not just the morning and afternoon windows allowed on Level 4. Level 3 allows you to jog from 6am to 6pm. So, if you need some time out from being locked down in the house, you can jog freely without breaking any rules.

Children will be allowed to travel between provinces

As schools are set to open on June 1 level three, regulations will enable children and teachers who need to get to another province to do so. So if your child attends school in a different province, or is currently visiting, they can move around inter-provincially.

