‘Do it your way’ advises SA Mommy Blogger Olerato of Mommy and Baby Approved

Mommy Blogger, Youtuber, and mother of three adorable children, Olerato, answers our mom questions this week. She also has amazing practical tips for working moms.

Being a mom is… a daily adventure. It can be both exciting and scary at the same time.

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when they… My youngest – Noli Bear – had the biggest poop explosion I’ve ever seen. It was everywhere.

The last time I cried was when my child… When my first – Kbear – carried her baby sister using a baby carrier. So precious.

My advice to other moms would be… Do it your way and follow your instincts. Listen to other’s advice and stories but don’t take it as gospel.

My favourite part about being a mom is… Getting random sweet hugs and kisses from my kids.

The biggest challenge is… Protecting/shielding my kids from the cruel reality of life.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I make my kids watch TV because I’m tired.

My success as a parent is measured by… The smiles on my kid’s faces.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… You are beautiful and capable of doing anything your heart desires.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… Being confident enough to constantly ask questions. Not just taking what you are told.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… Automate as much of my work processes as I can (putting in 20% effort to get 80% of my results). Always gives me time to enjoy the things I love most. Like spending time with my family.

I hate when other moms…. compare themselves or their babies to others. Being a mom is stressful enough as is, there really is no need to add more stresses like comparison in the mix especially because every Mom’s journey is unique to them.

