WATCH: Young boy preaches his way out of homeschool

Like all of us, children are finding creative ways to navigate their way out of lockdown realities.

Ramon Reed decided that God would be his saviour as he tried to rest from an online class. He took matters into his own hands and started preaching to his mom, who was not having any of it.

“How am I supposed to do work if he’s working in me?” he asked.

“He paused it, he paused it, he paused it, he paused it,” the boy sings.

With over 200K shares and 8 million views, this is the most hilarious video you will watch today.

Somebody Come and Get Him!!! This is how we homeschool!!! ???????????? @iamramon.reed trying to do what he can to not do school work today #homeschooling #funnyvideos Posted by Rosalyn Pollard Hart on Monday, 18 May 2020

