Locnville’s Brian officially becomes a dad!

Brian Chaplin from Locnville announced on Jacaranda FM’s Scenic Drive that his baby boy has finally arrived.

Identical twin brothers Andrew and Brian Chaplin formed Locnville in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2009. The twins are singer-songwriters, song producers, and musicians.

The young duo became an overnight success – and today they are well-known South African artists!

In January, Brian Chaplin announced on social media that he and Simone are expecting a boy. “I can’t even express the amount of joy I feel in announcing that @simonedawndk and I are expecting a baby boy in May 2020!”

On Tuesday, Brian Chaplin joined the Scenic Drive team to share some exciting news. His and Simone’s baby boy has finally arrived.

“His name is Rome Michael Chaplin.”

