GUIDE: Tips to Covid-proof your kids for back-to-school

With the reopening of schools that will happen on 1 June, as a parent you may be grappling with the decision of whether or not to send your kids back to school. Among the top concerns for parents is whether their kids, particularly the younger ones will be able to maintain recommended Covid-19 safety measures.

Also read: #SALOCKDOWN: Schools prep for back to school

Here are some tips for getting your kids used to adhering to Covid-19 precautions:

Talk to them about good hand and respiratory hygiene:

The World Health Organisation advises that children must be taught about the importance of frequent handwashing covering a cough or sneeze with a flexed elbow or tissue, then throwing away the tissue into a closed bin, and not touching their eyes, mouths or noses if they haven’t properly washed their hands.

Model mask use:

Because the coronavirus is an invisible enemy, as parents we must model the safe use of mask-wearing to our kids so they can do the same as we do.

Also read: What South Africa can learn about the reopening of schools around the world

Model concepts like social distancing in interesting ways:

Encourage them to show you how far a safe social distance is by stepping away from you to the sound of music. This gives you a sense of whether they know how far it should be.

Encourage them to ask you questions:

This is particularly great for older kids. Have age-appropriate conversations where they get to share their concerns, observations etc.

Talk about specific situations that they will have to navigate at school:

For younger kids this would be a conversation of how seeing their friends for the first time on day 1 of school will be different. Act out how they will do the elbow greeting upon arrival at school.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.