SALOCKDOWN: Schools prep for back to school

Amidst the mixed reactions from parents and teachers unions, schools are prepping to get ready for June 1 to ensure that they have meet all the Covid-19 safety requirements that must be in place before opening day.

This is what different schools around the country are doing:

Overstrand schools are preparing

In a report carried by The Village News principals from these schools shared that they’re confident they are ready to meet the opening date and be able to welcome Grade 7 and Grade 12 students. Kobus Vermeulen, executive head of Curro Hermanus says, “We are ready.” The school will be welcoming back both their Grade 12 and Grade 7 learners, with strict protocols in place. The principal os Northcliff House College Gerhard Coetzee says, “I’d like to reassure parents that the school will take good care of their children but we need their cooperation and support in taking responsibility for their children’s safety after school and at home, by continuing to practice good hygiene and social distancing. There will be a lot of kids getting the usual winter colds and flu, but please keep your child at home if they display any symptoms.”

Laerskool Elspark

This Germiston school has used both government funding and their own funds to make sure the school is quoted with all the personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be required for teachers and kids – they are setting up 56 sanitizing stations at different points around the school premises. In an interview with Germiston City News the school’s principal Fred Gericke said, “The children who are not returning to school yet must log in to the live class every day to continue their schooling. The phase-in is not going to be easy, but we will be ready to face the challenges.”

Bryanston High School

This school had an early start and reports that they have started cleaning and sanitizing the school five weeks ago. The school was also one of the ones who had a visit from Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The principal of the school John Skelton told the Sandton Chronicle that, “Safety and security is the most important thing for us at the school and I think that we have prepared quite well at Bryanston High School.”

