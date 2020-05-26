Could these cartoon-films help your family deal with Covid-19 stress?

Families around the world are dealing with a new reality as the globe tackles the coronavirus pandemic. The fact that almost overnight change in our reality has naturally caused mental strain for both adults and children in families.

According to a Kings College London RAMP Study, found that 70% of parents with children, under the age of 16, are reporting an increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression since the Covid-19 pandemic started. RAMP (Repeated assessment of mental health in pandemics) is a UK research project which has been set up to assess the effect of Covid-19 on the mental health and wellbeing of the population.

Also Read: Keeping the kids entertained at home: tips from parents

A series of short films (in cartoon format) titled ‘Families Under Pressure’ – has been developed by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), South London and Maudsley (SLaM) NHS Foundation Trust and Maudsley Charity. The series of short films seeks to help families struggling under the pandemic.

Each short film tackles different aspects of the emotions that families may currently be dealing with. Topics covered include things like “How to boost positive emotions”, “Helping your child cope with anxiety” and “Getting your child to follow instructions” and more.

You can go to https://familiesunderpressure.maudsleycharity.org/ to watch the short films.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.