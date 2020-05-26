3 myth-busting facts about pacifiers

Moms get a lot of opinions about having babies and what not to do or not to do. One topic which often results in the influx of advice and opinions is the use of pacifiers. Whether you’ve been a mom who has been told not to use it because it bad for babies or you’ve been the person advising a mom not to use one here some point that will shed light on this debate.

Here are some facts behind the advice and opinions you’ve heard about pacifiers:

Advice: Don’t use them, they are bad for babies

According to Freda Rosenfeld, a lactation consultant in New York, “Some babies can’t meet their sucking needs by feeding alone. So there’s nothing necessarily wrong with a newborn using a pacifier if she is gaining weight well and has recently been fed. Just take care to not offer a paci to your baby instead of your breast when she might be hungry.”

Advice: Don’t use them. They result in dental damage

While as a mom you see your baby is genuinely soothed by a pacifier you may have a nagging fear at the back of your mind saying get a soothed baby now and pay for loads of dental work later. This is not true-is. Jennifer Shu, M.D., an author of Heading Home With Your Newborn says in an interview in Parents.com, “For most babies, there’s no harm done in the first two years. Your child’s mouth is so malleable that whatever change a pacifier may cause in the palate and teeth could correct itself.

Advice: Don’t use them. You’ll find it hard to wean them off it

What matters is how long your baby uses a pacifier. Dr Shu explains that if your child continues to use the paci into toddlerhood, it can lead to malocclusion (when the teeth don’t align properly), such as an open bite in the front or a crossbite in the back.” Shu goes on to add that the impact of pacifiers also depends on how your baby sucks on it. “Gentle suckers put less pressure on their front teeth and may be able to hold on to the paci longer, even until age 3. On the other hand, babies who have a more energetic suck can develop visible problems with their bite around 18 months”, adds Dr Shu.

