Couples can now apply for a marriage certificate

Level 3 of lockdown brings a smidge of good news for couples who were looking forward to tying the knot. While the ban on public gatherings and the restrictions on personal movement will continue to make weddings impossible as lock down restrictions are reduced to level 3, the Department of Home Affairs will now be issuing marriage certificates.

This is the only additional service that will be offered in terms of public administration, to those that were effective during level 4.

In the Health, Social and Personal Services Sector, laundry and dry-cleaning services will be permitted.

See below for a list of permitted services in each of these sectors:

Public administration, government services and other arms of the state:

Only essential government and administration services may operate, including:

Disaster management services.

Licensing, permitting and deeds offices, marriage certificates, birth and death certificates, and replacement identification documents.

Any other service designated by the Executive Authority, HODs, Heads of Courts, and Heads of other Chapter 9 Institutions.

Essential municipal services.

Services related to the essential functioning of courts.

Essential SARS services defined by the Commissioner of SARS.

Police, peace officers, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers, correctional services officials and traffic management services.

Services rendered by the Executive, members of Parliament, Members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of Local Councils, the Judiciary, traditional leaders and National Office Bearers of Political Parties represented in Parliament.

Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, the Public Protector and Deputy Public Protector and the Independent Electoral Commission.

Health, social and personal services:

Medical and veterinary services permitted.

Cleaning, sanitation, pest control, sewerage, waste and refuse removal services.

Recycling of glass, paper and metal including informal recyclers permitted at full capacity.

Laundry and dry-cleaning services permitted.

All Social work, counselling, care and relief activities permitted.

Wildlife management, anti-poaching, animal care and veterinary services.

Funeral and cremation services, including mortuary services and the transportation of mortal remains.

Trade union essential staff for workers covered by level 3, subject to directions.

