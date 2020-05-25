Celeb mom shaded for hiding baby’s face from social media with an emoji

To post or not to post on social media is the question for many parents. Celeb mom Sphelele Makhunga (wife to Itumeleng Khune) has been shaded by social media fans for choosing not to reveal their baby girl’s face in the gram.

In a recent post- celeb mom Sphelele posted a pic of their baby with a bear emoji covering her face. Followers went in on her with one @nokwanelisa saying: “Why are you hiding her face?”.

Another one added @winnie_siri: “Why not show the face? made me wonder the use of posting the picture, no offense”.

In response to one of the comments asking why she is hiding the baby’s face, Sphelele responded by saying “cause I want to“. Some of her followers were happy that she responded in this manner.

