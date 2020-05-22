Saveourchildren movement gains momentum

This week the department of education shared the finalised dates for the reopening of SA schools. South African schools closed two days (March 18) ahead of the Easter holidays and remain closed up to today. Ordinarily, schools were supposed to be closed from March 20 and reopen on March 31. The declaration of the June 1 date for the return to school has evoked mixed reactions. A Facebook group of parents called #Save our children which is against the reopening has now launched and is gaining momentum having gotten 12 000 members in just 20 days since its launch

In describing itself the groups says, “We are concerned parents and allies opposed to the planned reopening of schools in S.A. for the 2020 academic year. The plan to send our children back to school while the pandemic is spreading may very well result in our children potentially becoming infected. Many children are malnourished and have underlying medical conditions that place them at risk of infection.”

Various members of the group have voiced their support with Rene Van Wyk one stating that “I’m all in favor of lifting the lockdown- putting citizens in charge of responsible behavior like wearing masks, social distancing etc. Letting us make the choices of whether we go outside. But opening the school right now, while the number of infections are rising, is the worst idea.”

