Gauteng DBE to open 2021 Grade 1 and Grade 8 online applications in June

The Gauteng department of education will open its 2021 academic year for applications on 25 June and it will run until 25 July.

The announcement was made on its social media platforms on Thursday.

At this stage, it is unclear as to how the application process will be rolled in the context of Covid-19 or if the process will be followed like it has been in previous years. Generally, the admission age of learner to enter public school is as follows:

Grade R is age four turning five by 30 June in the year of admission;

is age four turning five by 30 June in the year of admission; Grade 1 is age five turning six by 30 June in the year of admission.

Documents required for the application in 2020 included a birth certificate (note that baptismal certificates will not be regarded as proof of birth date), immunisation card, proof of address, identity document of parents and if the child is transferring from another school that the latest report card of the child be admitted.

Last year’s process was met with mixed reactions by parents with many finding the system difficult or slow.

Read: About 250,000 online applications made for 2020 school year in Gauteng

More details on the application process will be revealed next week as per Steve Mabona spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.