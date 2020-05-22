This mother is all of us as we work and try to parent in a pandemic

Kenzie Reddick penned an emotional note about daily life with two kids while working from home saying, “One minute I feel productive and like super mom and the next I feel like I’m failing at it all. ”

Her note elicited a pouring of emotion from other moms who shared her sentiments. The post which was shared on parenting site Motherly started a chain reaction of responses from other moms who also shared their challenges and advice on how to cope during these unprecedented times we’re living in.

“This was me today. I lost myself and it was a rough day. Feeling like a crappy mom over here. My three year old knows how to push all my buttons. Don’t know where my sweet baby has gone. Don’t know how to get through to him. And my one-year-old is along for the ride. Hoping tomorrow is a better day, said one Raven Alexander Davidson

