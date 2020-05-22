This mother is all of us as we work and try to parent in a pandemic

Kenzie Reddick penned an emotional note about daily life with two kids while working from home saying, “One minute I feel productive and like super mom and the next I feel like I’m failing at it all. ”
Also Read: Coping with postnatal depression during lockdown
Her note elicited a pouring of emotion from other moms who shared her sentiments. The post which was shared on parenting site Motherly started a chain reaction of responses from other moms who also shared their challenges and advice on how to cope during these unprecedented times we’re living in.
Also Read: MUST READ: ‘Working in the odd hours of the night has become the norm’
“This was me today. I lost myself and it was a rough day. Feeling like a crappy mom over here. My three year old knows how to push all my buttons. Don’t know where my sweet baby has gone. Don’t know how to get through to him. And my one-year-old is along for the ride. Hoping tomorrow is a better day, said one Raven Alexander Davidson
View this post on Instagram
There are good days & bad days. Highs & lows. The place we are all in is just hard and we are human just trying to figure it out day by day. One minute I feel productive & like super mom and the next I feel like I’m failing at it all. Today was a low – a valley kind of day. My kids are normally pretty great and well behaved (for what you can expect from a 4 and 1-year-old whose mom is also juggling working full-time). The moment I get on a conference call, it’s like the diversion of my attention away from them sets them off. A flip of the switch kind of moment. They don’t understand being asked to be quiet for 30 minutes so mommy can talk or listen. Or to stay out of the trash can. Or to not ask me for a snack for the 50th time. Or too sit still or share. Today I hung up from a call, closed my computer next to the untouched and slightly cold coffee they spilled all over the counter, shouted at the top of my lungs in frustration and just sat in the kitchen floor and sobbed. And my kids got to bear witness to it. I documented this because I want to remember the valley as much as I remember the mountain. Because both are what shapes us. And because life isn’t all cupcakes and rainbows. Some days I feel confident and accomplished and other days I just hope I loved well & hard enough. The good thing is, these babies are resilient and forgiving. And despite the moments where I am lacking attention or patience, I am still their favorite person. They knew my frustration was directed to them and they both cried and came directly to hug me. They held me. And Lane kept apologizing for making me sad. Not my proudest moment as a mama but it was a raw one. And so we sat in the floor and hugged and I apologized and got up and tried again and for today, that is enough. Sending huge hugs to all you mamas in both your highs & lows. And while they all matter greatly, they all shall pass, too. Here’s to doing our best & here’s to grace. #thisismotherhood #honestmotherhood #honestmotherhoodintheraw #myquarantinedthoughts #nobadmoms
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.