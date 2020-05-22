Baby 22.5.2020 03:00 pm

‘Rapunzel’ baby born with full head of thick, dark hair!

All 4 Women
‘Rapunzel’ baby born with full head of thick, dark hair!

Gabi Zaharinova

Gabriela Caneva – who has been nicknamed “Rapunzel” was born on 30 April last year in Sofia, Bulgaria and has become an Instagram celeb because of her incredible locks…

The bouncing baby girl was born with a spectacular head of thick, dark hair much to the surprise of her mom, 34-year-old Denica Caneva. Gabriela’s older sister, Ivona, was delighted as she had always wanted a younger sister so that she could play with her hair and practise different styles.

Now a year old, baby Gabi has a shoulder-length mane of glossy locks and has become a mini ‘celebrity’ in her hometown, with almost 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Take a look at some more images of the adorable toddler and her family below:

 

Gabi Zaharinova

Gabi Zaharinova

Gabi Zaharinova

Gabi Zaharinova

Gabi Zaharinova

