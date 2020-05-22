‘Rapunzel’ baby born with full head of thick, dark hair!

The bouncing baby girl was born with a spectacular head of thick, dark hair much to the surprise of her mom, 34-year-old Denica Caneva. Gabriela’s older sister, Ivona, was delighted as she had always wanted a younger sister so that she could play with her hair and practise different styles.

Now a year old, baby Gabi has a shoulder-length mane of glossy locks and has become a mini ‘celebrity’ in her hometown, with almost 6,000 followers on Instagram.

Take a look at some more images of the adorable toddler and her family below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.