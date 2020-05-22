Covid-19 related death of infant to be investigated – what we know so far

The death of the two-day-old infant who died from the coronavirus in the Western Cape will be investigated by doctors in the province. Details as to how the child died have been limited with this baby being the first infant to have reportedly died from the virus in South Africa.

This is what we know so far:

The child and mother both tested positive for the virus.

The baby also experienced lung issues that are often associated with premature babies.

The baby was born prematurely and kept on a ventilator after delivery.

The baby’s death was announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday.

News 24 has reported that the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has passed his condolences to the family. According to Allan “Western Cape doctors are currently investigating the case, to better understand all the details.”

