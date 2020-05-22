Rachel Kolisi’s advice to moms: ‘when in doubt, just wing it!’

Rachel Kolisi, humanitarian, mom, wife to Siya Kolisi and Rise Studios founder recently took some time out to answer a few of our mom questions.

Being a mom is … an absolute privilege!

The last time I gagged because of my kid was when… I was dropping nappies during naptime, and my son spread the contents all over his bedroom wall for as far as he could reach.

The last time I cried was… probably from pure exhaustion.

My advice to other moms would be… when in doubt, just wing it. Being present, and trying your best, is of greater value than giving up and abandonment.

My favourite part about being a mom is… being able to watch them grow and being present through as many stages as possible.

The biggest challenge is… has probably been the mix of teething two-year-olds and having teenager mood swings simultaneously.

My biggest mom guilt is… most definitely when I have to be away when I travel for work, or for the Kolisi Foundation.

My success as a parent is measured by… the depth of our children’s love and understanding of the Lord.

The most important affirmation I say to my child is… you are a child of God and can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my child is… that of being able to associate with the circumstances of other people, so I take the children on community projects I do so that they can learn the value and fulfilment of being able to give back.

My work-life balance as a working mum is… always to prioritise family over work and to ensure there is child time and work time, and that it is clear to them.

