MUST READ: ‘Working in the odd hours of the night has become the norm’

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting South Africa early March many of us have been working from home to help curb the spread of the virus. Allow me to introduce myself, my name is Pamela Madonsela, I am a toddler mom, pregnant and a professional and I must admit juggling between virtual meetings and chasing a terrible two around the house is a mission and a half but we keep on keeping on.

Virtual Meetings- Mic on Mute

Like any other normal day at work I have my crazy days and quiet days where I can juggle between the different hats I wear at home. My husband has been supportive when it comes to taking turns with the toddler but, at times she will demand mommy’s attention, and being the mom that I am, I will need to attend to her. Not being in the office for demands virtual check-up meetings with the team to give updates and I have mastered putting my mic on mute and not turning the video setting on just in case I need to scream at the toddler in between.

Working whilst others are sleeping

Working in the odd hours of the night has become a norm for mommy so I can get work done whilst hubby and the toddler are asleep. This helps to focus and give your work all the attention it needs. Submitting work during these hours and using the day to attend meetings and any urgent work that arises is working quite well for me.

Activities for the co-worker

I must admit that the co-owner of my phone is a 2-year-old who is obsessed with YouTube Kids, at 2 years old I could not navigate through a smartphone, but I guess we are living in different times. Educational toddler apps keep her entertained and busy for a few hours and lately she loves scribbling on my work notebooks, so we have bought have a colouring book and some crayons, and playing outside with daddy has been helpful to keep her busy during this time.

Taking it easy

I must admit that we are living in difficult times and feeling overwhelmed every now and then is normal. It is okay to take some time out even if it is 5 minutes away from your toddler just to shed a tear or two in the bathroom because a lot is going on (pregnancy hormones too), it’s okay to fall behind with your work and it’s ok to stay in bed the whole day if you don’t feel like participating in life.

Through it all the lockdown has taught me so much about being patient and allowing God to be God through it all. Imagine being heavily pregnant, working from home, and being mom and wife at home. I feel so tired and want to give birth soon and have life go back to normal but things don’t have to go my way so I have accepted and appreciate the time I get to spend with my family during this time. We have managed to do so much together from home maternity shoots, taking turns with toddler activities and cooking together and trying new things in the kitchen.

Pamela Mkhize is an experienced social media manager and journalist holding a BA Media and Communication Studies degree from the The University of KwaZulu Natal and a Project Manager Certificate from Varsity College- Business School. Above all else, I am a wife and a mother to a beautiful baby girl (expecting our second born soon) and a digital communications professional. I enjoy sharing my motherhood journey which has taught me so much about myself through writing.

