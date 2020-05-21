Curro Holdings set to start an online school -but it’s not homeschooling

After the announcement of the reopening of schools by the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, parents have had mixed emotions. Grades 7 and 12 are scheduled to go back on the 1 June 2020. Some parents are happy about this, but some are not.

To cater to both, schools are looking at learning alternatives that would suit both groups.

Independent school group Curro Holdings has recently announced that it will be establishing an online school called “Curro Online”

To cater to those that want their children to receive classroom education, lessons will go on as usual (with a few changes to remain Covid-19 compliant). And for parents who are not comfortable taking their kids back to school, they can continue accessing lessons online.

In a letter to parents, Curro stated that “we are ready to welcome our learners back to school”.

According to reports on Business Insider “Curro Online is not a home-schooling model, where parents need to take on the responsibility of teaching and continuous supervision. Instead, teachers will be present online during each lesson, and parents will only have to check homework.”

This online platform will, therefore, allow kids to access schooling in the traditional sense where a teacher conducts the lesson. Parents will play the part of checking homework and making sure they are on track. This moves away from how children have been learning since the lockdown, where parents have been teaching and tracking their learning at the same time.

This model ensures that no one kid is at a disadvantage, whether they are physically in class, or accessing the lessons online.

