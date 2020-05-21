Can blending online learning with traditional schooling be the way forward?

With the reality of life with the coronavirus pandemic setting in and societies opening up from lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus- Schools are also innovating new ways to open up schools while maintaining COVID-19 precautions. Those who are wary about sending kids back to physical school have various online options in SA. Parents must ensure that the online schools they choose are registered with the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai), a non-profit company that provides National Senior Certificate (NSC) assessment services to a diverse range of educational institutions.

Could this be the future of schools in our new reality?

The schools we know – with a fully online option

This learning group is set to share the details of their online school which will have teachers conducting lessons virtually and with parents taking on the role of supporting the kids through checking homework etc as they did in a pre-COVID world.

A blended model of learning

Some schools may take a shared approach with parents a proposing of a model where students continue learning online past June 1, only with each grade having physically class contact sessions once a week- With the school adhering to the recommended Covid-19 safety precautions.

Full online learning

The pandemic has given parents the opportunity to trial remote online working and some may have found that it’s actually a real option- which is also affordable. Virtual Schools offers Grade RR to 12 learners a blended curriculum, meaning which makes us of rich, multimedia-based internet content (with group classes and recorded classes) and traditional textbooks, internally generated and developed study guides and Assessment Materials. The cost starts at R3,500 per year for Grade R and reach R27,530 per year for Grade 12.

Virtual lessons to non- SA curriculums

For those wanting a virtual option with a non-South African curriculum. Cambrilearn is an online school that teaches learners the British curriculum. They have daily interactive lessons, with on-demand online chat, and teachers who are also available for one on one private lessons. Fees start at R10,000 a year, and can go up to R60,000.

Afrikaans medium of instruction schools online

Die Wolkskool is an Afrikaans speaking online school that offers Grade 1 to Grade 12 that uses video lessons but is not registered with Sacai.

