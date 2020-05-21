Mumbai hospital delivers over 100 healthy children from Covid-19 positive mothers

Mumbai has become the epicenter of the coronavirus in India with over 800 deaths and 24 000 infections. A Mumbai hospital has reported the births of 115 children, born to mothers infected with the coronavirus.

Of all these, 100 of the babies were born healthy, with only three of the newborns initially testing positive for the coronavirus. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital later cleared the babies.

BBC News reports that two Covid-19 positive women have died in the hospital, with one dying before the baby was born.

The hospital has created a special section for childbirths, and it is unknown whether these women were infected at home or in the hospital.

There have been other reports of infants testing positive and subsequently dying in the US, Wales, and very recently in South Africa.

