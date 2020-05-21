IN PICTURES: Zenande Mfenyane’s maternity shoot is the gift that keeps on giving

Actress Zenande Mfenyane is excitedly expecting a baby, and her maternity shoots and captions are beautiful.

Zenande shared a series of maternity photos and posted her first one on Mother’s Day. Her underwater shoot was her first, and she later shared milk bath pictures next.

Her captions are messages to her unborn baby, whom she calls Baby Love. These digital love letters to her baby are perfect for her to show off her beautiful baby bump.

There is no indication of when the baby is coming, but Zenande shared that she “can’t wait to kiss you and hold you in my arms, my baby love”.

Zenande had the shoot with Clair Fraser Photography.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.