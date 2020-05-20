Being a parent 20.5.2020 05:30 pm

Khloe Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by flaunting her abs on Instagram

Parenty staff
Khloe Kardashian has flaunted her abs in Instagram comeback after going on a pregnancy rumours rant last week

Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of her ripped abs following speculation that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend,  basketball player Tristan Thompson’s child.  “The nasty things you’re saying about me over a RUMOUR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” said Khloe in a Twitter rant.

These pregnancy rumors come after recent speculation that Khloe had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend NFL player Tristan Thomson, who is also the father to her daughter True. The pair broke up after Tristan was photographed kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

 

@goodamerican (pre quarantine abs ????)

