Khloe Kardashian responds to pregnancy rumours by flaunting her abs on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of her ripped abs following speculation that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson’s child. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over a RUMOUR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS,” said Khloe in a Twitter rant.

Also Read: WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s #fruitsnackchallenge goes viral

These pregnancy rumors come after recent speculation that Khloe had gotten back together with her ex-boyfriend NFL player Tristan Thomson, who is also the father to her daughter True. The pair broke up after Tristan was photographed kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.