France forced to re-close schools as coronavirus flare ups occur

As some parts of the world begin a journey of opening up societies after weeks of hard lockdowns implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus, data from places that have opened up is beginning to emerge. About 40 000 preschool and primary school children returned to school in France with classes only allowed to have e15 students per class. A week after schools in France went back to school, the country has been forced to reclose them as they have seen flare-ups of 70 cases of the virus which are thought to be linked to schools. It was however not immediately clear if the 70 cases of COVID-19 were among students or teachers.

According to French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, “The return has put some children in new danger of contamination. He said the affected schools are being closed immediately. French media reported that seven schools in northern France were closed. Given that the incubation period for the virus is several days, people are “likely” to have been infected before the reopening of the schools.”

Also Read: Coronavirus school closures impact 1.3 billion children – and remote learning is increasing inequality

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.