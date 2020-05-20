Being a parent 20.5.2020 11:00 am

Parents, educators have mixed reactions about schools reopening

Parenty staff
Screengrab of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga addressing the nation, 19 May 2020.

From relief by some parents, to worry and concern by others reactions have been mixed to the education departments plans to open schools on June 1.

Since the pre-Easter early school closures, the country went into a level 5 hard lockdown where all businesses closed and people were required to stay at home and only leave to seek medical care or essentials. Then the country moved into out of the harder lockdown regulations and into a lower level 4 lockdown situation where some sectors have gone back to work and now the education department has said they will reopen on June 1 – with Grade 12 and 7’s being the first to start attending school again.

Here is what parents think about yesterdays announcement:

 

 

Tasneem Maganlal As a deputy principal of a public high school we patiently await our PPE’s.

Chantel Tolmay Lewis That’s sad. How can they send kids to school if NO PPE was delivered yet as per Tasneem Maganlal’s comment!!!!!!

Linea Oosthuizen They want to send children to school but they can’t go out to parks, shops etc.

Rendani Ndou Make no mistake should anything happen to our children and teachers you will be held accountable.

 

