Back-to-school on 1 June for some learners, and ECDs could open sooner

As countries across the world reopen their economies and schools, South African parents are still sitting at the edge of their seats. The uncertainty of their children’s education remains a priority for them.

As the minister of education, Angie Motshekga addressed the nation on the way forward for this ministry. Her brief speech basically confirmed that schools will open on 1 June 2020.

The minister said all the necessary PPE and sanitisers were on its way to schools, and schools which had challenging water supply would receive water tanks.

Schools would disinfect premises daily and provide hand sanitiser as part of its requirements, while the department had said it would provide masks for learners. A basic hygiene package was being developed which included sanitiser, handwashing soap, gloves, masks and thermometers.

School classes would be split and all teachers would therefore be required to go back to school next week Monday, 25 May, to take on those classes.

It was up to the community to let schools know about underlying conditions in children and their parents, Motshekga said.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers could open sooner:

Parents with children who are attending ECD centers are still in the dark. There is still no date set in stone to when these kids will go back to schools.

The minister said ECDs could be opening earlier than anticipated in level 3 and this would be discussed with the National Command Council.

Matric Exams:

The Matric paper is ready and set and therefore Grade 12s will be required to go back to school first. The curriculum cannot be trimmed.

Keeping children at home:

Parents who decide to keep children at home could do so, but children should be homeschooled in this case and children should not be denied an education, said basic education deputy minister, Reginah Mhaule.

