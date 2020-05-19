Being a parent 19.5.2020 01:00 pm

Siya Kolisi starts a house-cleaning challenge for men

Megan van den Heever- All 4 Women
Siya Kolisi starts a house-cleaning challenge for men

Instagram

Siya Kolisi has won the praise from women all over the country after he started a house-cleaning challenge… for men!

The Springbok captain took to Instagram to share a video of himself whilst scrubbing and cleaning the home he shares with wife Rachel, their two children and his two siblings.

Siya appealed to men to get their hands dirty too, much to the delight of all his (female) fans.

He also announced that he would be giving away a prize to the top contender who caught his attention.

He wrote, “Starting a challenge for men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt. Also drop your hashtag options below for this challenge.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Siya Kolisi is #dadgoals on day 1 of lockdown 28.3.2020
Rachel Kolisi is all of us in this honest post about being a mother 11.2.2020
Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s back to school pic is the best thing! 15.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 