Siya Kolisi starts a house-cleaning challenge for men

The Springbok captain took to Instagram to share a video of himself whilst scrubbing and cleaning the home he shares with wife Rachel, their two children and his two siblings.

Siya appealed to men to get their hands dirty too, much to the delight of all his (female) fans.

He also announced that he would be giving away a prize to the top contender who caught his attention.

He wrote, “Starting a challenge for men! Tag me in your house cleaning or cooking posts and you could win a signed rugby T-shirt. Also drop your hashtag options below for this challenge.”

