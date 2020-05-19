Pregnant Covid-19 survivor makes it through another unexpected problem at 27 weeks

An unborn baby became a symbol of hope for Roodepoort after his mother from Allen’s Nek tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered, leaving him completely unaffected.

The 30-year-old Morgan Brink was told on 1 April that she tested positive for the virus. Social distancing, rest, and top-notch care from her son and husband helped her to recover, and she tested negative on 15 April.

Having recovered and her baby being unharmed, Morgan thought the worst was over. Unfortunately, one month after she received their good news, another bomb dropped on the lives of the Brink family.

On the morning of 14 May, Morgan’s baby boy seemed to think his due date had arrived, however three months early. At first she did not realise that her water had broken, but when she went to Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital, it was confirmed and she was admitted to hospital.

Worry plagued Morgan; she was only 27 weeks pregnant, so it was too early for her baby to be born. The next day she said in an update to her family and friends that while there was a lot less fluid around her little boy, he was not in distress and was at a good weight for his age (1kg).

The little boy was, however, sitting extremely low in Morgan’s pelvis, so for a few days she suffered contractions, which stopped after being treated. Doctors repaired the rupture in her amniotic sac to prevent more fluid leaking out and avoid an emergency caesarean section.

Although everything is being done to delay the birth of her baby boy until at least 32 weeks, he could arrive at any moment. His lungs and other organs have not fully developed, therefore it is essential to keep him in utero for as long as possible, especially during this pandemic.

Thankfully, he is in a stable condition, and will be able to survive a premature birth. Once he is born, the little boy will need to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit until he weighs at least 2kg and can drink milk.

The mom-to-be was discharged on 18 May with instructions to stay at home on strict bed rest until he arrives. While in hospital, not even Morgan’s husband Ruan was allowed to visit her and she felt isolated. She also stressed because nothing was ready for the baby at home. Her loneliness was cured by video chats with her family and friends, and a hoard of amazing nurses with whom she shared lots of laughs.

“Having to leave my son and husband at home to sort out everything was very hard,” she said.

“We were waiting a bit longer to start his room and build his crib. So now my amazing husband is on a solo mission to sort that out.”

Morgan’s three-year-old son Jaxon is also doing everything he can to help, and her family and clients have been checking up on her non-stop, offering any help they can give.Unfortunately, the doctors don’t know what exactly caused Morgan’s water to break that early but have said it was most likely because of lockdown stress.

“I don’t believe it was because of Covid-19,” said Morgan.

“I think I just overdid it with cleaning the house and doing the washing. I am not one to rest, but clearly it was what I needed.”

Morgan thanked the community for all their love and support, and urged all pregnant women to rest during this time. “Laundry can wait; don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

