Gauteng department of education to recruit Covid-19 ‘brigades’

Healthcare workers wait for patients to be tested at a walk-in Covid-19 testing site in Arlington, Virginia. AFP/Olivier DOULIERY

Will this be one of the ways the department intends on keeping schools sanitised?

The Gauteng department of education has issued a vacancy looking for graduates and unemployed youth between the ages of 18-35 for its Covid-19 “Brigades Programme”.

The advert, which has been circulating on social media, says the programme is part of the department’s efforts to involve the youth in limiting the transmission of the virus and community outbreaks.

The purpose of the brigades is to assist the department with the following:

  • Screen staff and learners
  • Data capturing
  • Monitor compliance such as social distancing and sanitising

The post says brigades will be trained by Gauteng City Region Facility Academy facilitators on how to enforce Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) requirements to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Successful candidates will be paid a stipend.

The closing date for applications is Friday 22 May.

The post has been shared over 600 times and has been met with mixed reactions.

