DJ Zinhle and Kairo get down for the #Mommyandmedancechallenge

Kairo Forbes did not hold back when she participated in a dance challenge with her mama DJ Zinhle. The idea of the challenge is to follow your little one’s dance moves.

Dressed in tracksuits, the two danced their hearts out, with DJ Zinhle trying her level best to follow each one of Kairo’s dance moves. With the assistance of DJ granny, Lynn Forbes, the two completed the challenge and tagged other moms to do the same.

Her followers were thoroughly amused by the video, with one commenting “She dances like her dad”.

Watch the full video below:

