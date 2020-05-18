DJ Zinhle and Kairo get down for the #Mommyandmedancechallenge

Kairo Forbes did not hold back when she participated in a dance challenge with her mama DJ Zinhle. The idea of the challenge is to follow your little one’s dance moves.
Dressed in tracksuits, the two danced their hearts out, with DJ Zinhle trying her level best to follow each one of Kairo’s dance moves. With the assistance of DJ granny, Lynn Forbes, the two completed the challenge and tagged other moms to do the same.
Her followers were thoroughly amused by the video, with one commenting “She dances like her dad”.
Watch the full video below:
Okay moms… This was a real workout ???? and I love how much confidence it gave Kairo. We've been looking for fun ways to spend time together and we've added this to our list.. Let me challenge @takkies7 @withlovechelseaxoxo @dumantando @iamleanned | #Repost @kairo.forbes ・・・ Mommy and I are always looking for fun ways to spend quality time together and I love teaching mommy my new dance moves This Mother’s month, I’m giving away 5X @erabydjzinhle “Mommy & Me – Legacy Collection” watch sets (valued at R1299 each), to the first 5 Mommy & Me dance duo entires drawn How to enter 1. Boys and girls, have fun with your mom 2. Record you “Mommy & Me” dance video using the song “I’m A Star” by @moozlie with you being “the Star” and mommy following everything you do. Video must be 30 – 60 sec long 3. Post your video on your Instagram feed (not instastories) using the hashtag #mommyandmedancechallenge 4. Follow and tag @erabydjzinhle and @kairo.forbes on your post 5. Challenge two other mommy’s Entries close at midnight on Thursday 21 May 2020 I will announce the 5 winning entries during a IG Live draw on Friday 22 May 2020 To view the Prize, please click on the link in my bio T&C apply
