Heartbreaking picture of children playing might be what the future of schooling looks like

Schools are also innovating new ways to open up schools while maintaining COVID-19 precautions.
French journalist, Lionel Top’s images of what school reopening looks like at a French preschool has captured our new reality so succinctly and gone viral.
Journalist Lionel Top tweeted photos of classes in Tourcoing, France.
The pictures show children separated, playing alone in chalk squares. Top told Today Parents how “There was this sadness. But he says that was mostly on the part of the adults. The children were happy. They laughed and played together but from far away. The pupils did not see it as a punishment.”
Here is a look at what this new normal of school in the coronavirus pandemic looks like in other countries:
In China
That's one way to teach social distancing.⠀ ⠀ A primary school in Hangzhou in the east China took inspiration from the headgear worn by officials in the Song dynasty to reinforce lessons on social distancing.⠀ ⠀ Pupils at the school wore their own handmade versions of the hats, which have long extensions, or wings, to keep them at least a metre apart when they returned to school on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.⠀ ⠀ Visit the link in our bio to read the full story and see more photos.⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #china #covid19 #coronavirus #virus #pandemic #scmp #scmpnews
In France
Les enfants font leur rentrée aujourd’hui (un petite partie d’entre-eux plutôt).
Ambiance très étrange, voire dérangeante… pic.twitter.com/g91y5hLatJ
— Lionel Top (@lioneltop) May 12, 2020
In West Vancouver
Students are pictured at an Essential Service Workers school in West Vancouver that teaches in a physical distancing environment. (Ben Nelms/@cbcnewsbc) #school #students #covid19 pic.twitter.com/DVcWnpGcFI
— Ben Nelms (@Ben_Nelms) May 14, 2020
In Denmark
Corona skole – med glade børn. Billederne er taget 2 dage efter skolen havde været lukket pga. karantæne . . . . #reportagephotography #reportage #skole #danmark #solrød #corona #backtoschool #happy #school #undervisning #learning #primeshots #denmark #instagoodmyphoto #shotzdelight #postthepeople #makemoments #streetlife #visualambassadors #stayandwander #leicacamera #portrait #dkpol #coronatime #coronatimes
