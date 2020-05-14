Doctors warn about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

As the coronavirus has spread around the world and affected millions of people around the world, it was initially thought that children are at less risk of contracting the disease. However, cases of children falling ill with Covid- 19, which presents with different symptoms than is the case in adults has doctors and scientists concerned. This is according to reports on CNN.

This is now being called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and seems to happen post virus.

Also Read: A new inflammatory disease possibly linked to Covid-19 affecting children and teens

Scientists are moving to understand how Covid-19 presents in children as a new study has also shown that children, teenagers, and young adults could be more at risk of complications due to Covid-19 than previously thought showing symptoms similar to Kawasaki syndrome.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, USA, Covid-19 does not present completely differently in children and adults even though they do still state that the symptoms are likely to be less severe in children than in adults. According to reports and studies, children who tested positive for the virus had mild symptoms. These symptoms mostly included cold-like symptoms like a fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting, and diarrhea – now a common Covid-19 symptom was also reported among children.

Also Read: Here’s how to prevent the stigmatision of children of Covid-19 patients

Hopkins Medicine has stated that parents who notice children exhibiting the below symptoms, to get their children examined by a medical professional:

Difficulty in breathing

Unable to keep down any liquids

Cofusion or inability to awaken

Blush lips

Also look out for:

Foot lesions,

Loss of taste and smell,

chills,

Muscle pain,

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.