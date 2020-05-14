SA children invited to virtual ‘kids town hall’

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to apply to attend one of several virtual “Kids Town Hall” events to be hosted by Play Africa, a children’s museum based at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

The Kids Town Hall sessions are part of the museum’s #PlayAfricaConnects programme, a series of unique online dialogues for South African communities to connect through technology. The virtual dialogue series was created in response to COVID-19, in partnership with the Goethe-Institut South Africa.

Play Africa CEO Gretchen Wilson-Prangley says the museum strives to ignite children’s curiosity and learning during the lockdown by inviting children to connect with others through meaningful conversations about issues that impact their lives. The first sessions are based on the theme: “How would children re-imagine cities after lockdown?”

“Children are naturally brilliant problem solvers, but all too often cultural institutions and decision makers forget to include children in conversations that really matter to them,” said Wilson-Prangley. “We’re committed to helping children develop

a creative mindset, helping them become better problem-solvers and critical thinkers so they can thrive in the future.”

“We are thrilled to partner with South Africa’s leading children’s museum to bring world-class learning experiences like this to children in South Africa,” said Dr. Nadine Siegert, Head of Culture & Development at the Goethe-Institut South Africa.

Applications for the first Kids Town Hall sessions are now open at bit.ly/KidsTownHall. A parent or guardian will be required to join the invitation-only virtual sessions, which will be hosted on Zoom.