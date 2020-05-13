Being a parent 13.5.2020 03:00 pm

Celeb moms weigh in on schools opening

Parenty staff
Celeb moms weigh in on schools opening

Khanyi Mbau, Uyanda Mbuli and Kgomotso Christopher shared their thoughts.

The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga recently shared with the nation that her department was proposing a phased-in approach to the reopening of schools after the coronavirus closures. In the address, she shared that the first group of kids could be back in the classroom on 1 June 2020.

Also Read: School closures: What’s the latest update?reopenings

There has been criticism to this date with many saying its too early to send kids back to school while parents stay home. With the minister due to share the finalized dates for the opening of schools this Thursday celeb moms have also weighed in on this matter on social media.

Also Read: Teacher unions say every province can’t do own thing with reopening

Khanyi Mbau:

Uyanda Mbuli

Mbuli responded to Mbau’s tweet in support.

Kgomotso Christopher

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
COLUMN: Free the toys! 12.5.2020
Could this technology help reopen schools? 12.5.2020
School closures: What’s the latest update? 11.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 