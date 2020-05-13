Celeb moms weigh in on schools opening

The minister of basic education Angie Motshekga recently shared with the nation that her department was proposing a phased-in approach to the reopening of schools after the coronavirus closures. In the address, she shared that the first group of kids could be back in the classroom on 1 June 2020.

There has been criticism to this date with many saying its too early to send kids back to school while parents stay home. With the minister due to share the finalized dates for the opening of schools this Thursday celeb moms have also weighed in on this matter on social media.

Khanyi Mbau:

The curve has not flattened , we are still fighting the invisible enemy, if churches are still a no go for adults why should children go outside and fight this virus. Please help us keep them safe by clicking and signing in support https://t.co/zObxcrTSpZ #ForTheKids — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) May 4, 2020

Uyanda Mbuli

Mbuli responded to Mbau’s tweet in support.

Dear Mr. President, @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA we are an organized group of 151 400+ concerned parents & legal guardians of some of the minor children expected to return to school on the 1st of June 2020 despite a state of national disaster #forthekids https://t.co/FPjxE7W5gs — Uyanda (@UyandaM) May 1, 2020

Kgomotso Christopher

I think that's why should schools open, they want to prioritize Gr 7 & 12. Last year of primary & high school. We can't fail our kids by just bumping them to next grade. That's unfair & they're really scared about that prospect too. They only had 8 weeks of their Grades in 2020???? https://t.co/oeKU5cg1rB — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020

