Parenty staff writer
Could Italy’s schools reopening programme be an option for SA?

Italy is testing a pilot project to determine the way forward for back-to-school in the country.

With the department of education set to address the way forward for schooling on Thursday, many parents are fearing the worst about the safety of their children and how schools will maintain a hygienic environment. In Northern Italy – the country’s former epicenter of the virus, the government is piloting a new back-to-school programme in the hopes of keeping children school.

The pilot project is meant to evaluate how social distancing will work in schools. In the province of Borgosesia, instead of classrooms, a public gym is being used with children spaced 1 meter apart with children, parents, and educators all wearing facemasks.

According to multiple reports including on NCBNews numerous Italian parents were interviewed saying that children need to be with other children.

Originally Italy planned to keep schools shut for the remainder of the year but the country’s Prime Minster, Giuseppe Conte, later said he had hoped all schools open in September.

 

