South African mom living in New York opens up about being at the epicenter of coronavirus

Lihle.Z Mtshali is a South African mom living in New York. The US has been one of the hardest-hit countries when it comes to the coronavirus globally and is currently sitting on 1.3 million cases with 343 000 just in New York alone. This financial writer turned columnist spoke to us about her lockdown experience. She has three kids- Thando 22-year-old, Thakasa is two-year-old my seven-year son Langa who is in the first grade.

Where do you live?

Let me clarify that we don’t live in New York anymore, we live in a suburb called Roselle Park in New Jersey thirty minutes away from Manhattan. It’s in the New York area, it’s a suburb of New York, basically, people who work in the city live in and around these areas. So we moved to the suburbs in August from the city.

What does lockdown in New York look like?

Here, it’s called the stay at home order. Since the beginning, we’ve been able to go out for walks. So we go for walks around the neighborhood with the kids. You’re able to go to the grocery store but obviously, you have to wait outside because they have a quota of how many people they can let in at the same time. And you cannot go in unless you are wearing a mask. And obviously, you cannot have gatherings. You can only be with people that live in your household. They are now starting to open up some places, like parks which were closed. It is a bit scary because it’s getting warm and people are just flocking to them. And you worry about the social distancing and the second waves and all of that. But basically, that is the gist of the of the lockdown here. What are some of the rules? It’s not as strict as South Africa, for instance. People are still able to go and buy alcohol and smokes.

How has homeschooling been?

The homeschooling has been the most challenging thing because I’m not a teacher. It’s hard enough trying to do homework with your kids and it’s even harder when you have to be the teacher as well.The teachers have been very helpful. They’ve made themselves available but its still challenging. Langa has a class Zoom every morning at 9am with his teacher and the teacher either reads them stories or they talk about what they did the previous night with the things that she’s been asking them to do that are not learning created per see. Like for instance she’s been asking them to do scavenger hunts indoors when its raining and outside when it’s not.

The aim is to make them feel as much as if they are still in the classroom as possible and for them to see their friends. But it was it was it was great in the beginning and all the kids loved it. But you can just see that all the children are fed up now. It’s not in their nature to sit there and talk with their friends on on iPads and all of that. They just want to be out there. And then so the school year here runs from September until June. So the school year ends next month.

He also has reading has to read two books a day. Of course, they’re short books, but still reading. And then there’s writing. There’s gym, he has to exercise. And there is Spanish. You know, it’s a lot,. One as a parent still has to do other things. You still have to do your own work while you’re supervising this child. I mean, it’s hard because when they in the first grade, they need your help a lot more than somebody who is in higher grades. So that, I think, that has been the biggest challenge for for for us.

Do you ever get alone time?

Parenting my kids during this time. I work from home. I’m a freelance writer and editor. So since moving here in 2010, I’ve been working from home and I’m always here with the kids. Initially, I thought, okay well, this is what I do. I’m always with them, but it’s kind of different because now there’s no time for me to just be by myself. And everybody needs that time for themselves. You need that self care. So it gets kind of challenging because they would have been away at school during the day and giving me time to do other things. But now they are both here on me all the time it gets it gets pretty hectic. I look forward to my husband coming home. Like right now it’s 5:00 in the afternoon and he’s home and he’s taken them for a walk around the block. And then I get a bit of free time for myself.

How do you answer your kids questions about Covid-19?

Well, Langa wants to know when everything is going to go back to normal. And we have to give him honest answers that we don’t know. We don’t know, but we have to stay safe.We are honest about the fact that this this virus is very dangerous. People are getting very sick. People are dying. And we have to stay home so that we can stay healthy. You know, you keep it simple, but be honest. Kids pick up on things. So if you if you’re going to lie to them and not tell them exactly what’s going on and make up stories, they will know. And it will just confuse them all the more with a wife, mom or dad lying. So just tell them the truth. Let them know that you don’t know when things will go back to normal and when and why are we staying home? Why can’t we go visit friends? Because friends may be sick and they don’t know, you know. So basically, that’s that’s but that’s Langa’s biggest question. He just wants to be able to go and do the things that he likes doing because, you know, we had a pretty active social life before.

