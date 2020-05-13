Facemasks your kids will absolutely love!

As we’re dealing with life in a pandemic we are being asked to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. But as parents, we’re so well aware of how hard it can be to get kids to wear and keep their mask on.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is making cute animal themed masks that they are selling for R50. The masks feature the faces of dogs and cats on them so if your child is an animal lover you can try to convince them to wear one.

The masks have a cute dog or cat mouth printed on them and are available in both adult and children’s sizes. You can find them at Grassy Park and Plumstead Vet Shops. You can also order via e-mail order at marketing@spca-ct.co.za and or call in your order on 021 700 4190/40.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards animals in need.

