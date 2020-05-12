WATCH: Will schools become this once they open?

As the department of education continues to discuss the reopening of schools, parents are also thinking about what schools could potentially look like.

Hygiene continues to be a priority and testing of a child’s temperature will be a prerequisite. This twitter users shows the potential reality of school-going children. The number of preventative measures that would be taken to ensure that every child and teacher is safe may be extensive.

One user commented that this is a reality in their workplace. She said “We now enter through the basement parking at work, fill in a form to checklist symptoms, get temperature taken, walk through a booth that santizes your whole body. Then there are also santizers all around the office and you have one at ur desk as well”.

Could the little ones also be subjected to the same processes?

Watch the full video below:

Is this our kids’ reality? pic.twitter.com/p6vt6TalZU — Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) May 7, 2020

