Eight more babies test positive for coronavirus in a KZN hospital

Parenty staff writer
The number of cases continues to grow, and the hospital remains closed to manage its outbreak.

Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional (Stanger) Hospital continues to report more cases of children, that are testing positive for the coronavirus.

IOL reported 8 more cases of kids testing positive and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu shared these numbers.

The hospital has been a quarantine site since the viruses started spreading through sections of the hospital.

Twelve babies were tested, and eight of them tested positive for Covid-19. Twenty-two mothers were also tested with nine of those testing positive. 10 medical staffers also tested positive.

The hospital continues to manage this spread and remains closed during this time.

