Eight more babies test positive for coronavirus in a KZN hospital

Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional (Stanger) Hospital continues to report more cases of children, that are testing positive for the coronavirus.

IOL reported 8 more cases of kids testing positive and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu shared these numbers.

The hospital has been a quarantine site since the viruses started spreading through sections of the hospital.

Twelve babies were tested, and eight of them tested positive for Covid-19. Twenty-two mothers were also tested with nine of those testing positive. 10 medical staffers also tested positive.

The hospital continues to manage this spread and remains closed during this time.

