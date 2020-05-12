Is the new pregnancy belly disappearing challenge on TikTok safe?

Growing bellies are the most reassuring sign that a pregnancy is progressing and that a baby is growing. But did you know that you can make it disappear?

A Tik Tok challenge blew people’s minds when pregnant women were breathing in their babies. They sucked in their tummies, and their pregnancy bellies would disappear.

Megan Call, a 23-year-old pregnant mom took the heavyweight championship. Pregnant with her second baby, Megan sucks her baby into a point where she did not look pregnant at all.

At her 23rd week of gestation, she participated in the challenge and blew her viewers over with the best video of the challenge.

Personal trainer Brooke Cates is the inventor of the challenge in 2017 and explained that the exercise does not harm the child as the mother is lifting the baby up the rib cage “using her inner core unit”.

Watch the full video below:

