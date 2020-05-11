Jo-Ann Strauss expecting baby number 4!

Taking to Instagram, the Modern Mommy blogger showed off her blossoming baby bump in a funky Khosi Nkosi ensemble, complete with matching face mask.
Jo-Ann expressed her fears of being pregnant during the time of a global pandemic
“It is a surreal time to be expecting, a truly strange time to experience joy and hope when the world has changed so much. I am grateful that our little one is in a safe place”, she wrote in her caption.
She also praised moms raising their brood in these uncertain times.
“Good luck in these trying times and know that you are stronger than any virus or any trial and tribulation. Don’t ever doubt your strength. There are dark times we go through, but remember that you see the brightest stars in the darkest skies,” she added.
This will be Jo-Ann’s fourth child, expected to join their older siblings later this year. Jo-Ann is mom to two daughters and a son, whose identity she keeps closely guarded.
