This is how parents can apply for the R350 unemployment grant

As the lockdown continues, more and more families are finding it difficult to provide for their families. To aid struggling families, the government has put a relief measure in place to alleviate the financial strain families are feeling.

Who qualifies for this grant?

Above the age of 18

Unemployed

Not receiving any income

Not receiving any social grant

Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits

Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Not resident in a government-funded or subsidized institution

How do you apply?

You can also send an e-mail to srd@sassa.gov.za. You will receive an electronic application form that you will have to submit and send back.

Applicants can also send a Whatsapp to 0600123456, but it is currently not working SASSA will inform the public when this technology is available.

What do you need to apply?

Identity number/department of home affairs permit Name, surname (and initials) as captured in the ID Gender and disability status Banking details: bank name and account number Contact details: cellphone number Proof of residential address

If your application is successful, you will be paid R350 for 6 months.

People who apply under pretences and use false information will be prosecuted.

