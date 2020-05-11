Being a parent 11.5.2020 03:30 pm

This is how parents can apply for the R350 unemployment grant

Karabo Mokoena
This is how parents can apply for the R350 unemployment grant

iStock

This is how unemployed people who cannot earn an income during this time can receive the R350 relief grant.

As the lockdown continues, more and more families are finding it difficult to provide for their families. To aid struggling families, the government has put a relief measure in place to alleviate the financial strain families are feeling.

Who qualifies for this grant?

  • Above the age of 18
  •  Unemployed
  • Not receiving any income
  • Not receiving any social grant
  • Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and does not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits
  • Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme
  • Not resident in a government-funded or subsidized institution

How do you apply?

You can also send an e-mail to srd@sassa.gov.za. You will receive an electronic application form that you will have to submit and send back.

Applicants can also send a Whatsapp to 0600123456, but it is currently not working SASSA will inform the public when this technology is available.

What do you need to apply?

  1.  Identity number/department of home affairs permit
  2. Name, surname (and initials) as captured in the ID
  3. Gender and disability status
  4. Banking details: bank name and account number
  5. Contact details: cellphone number
  6. Proof of residential address

If your application is successful, you will be paid R350 for 6 months.

People who apply under pretences and use false information will be prosecuted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 