Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? Here’s why fans think so

The Anaconda hitmaker – who is married to Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty – took to social media to list the bizarre food combinations she’s been cooking up recently, and said that whilst she hasn’t been throwing up, she has felt sick and has been going to the toilet more often than usual.

When one fan asked her if she had been cooking anything in recent weeks, she said: “Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. (sic)”

Another fan then picked up on her comments and asked her: “Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?”

To which she replied: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo. (sic)”

Food cravings, nausea, and frequent bathroom breaks are all symptoms common in pregnant women.

But Nicki’s hints didn’t stop there, as when asked to “post a baby bump picture”, she seemingly confirmed she is pregnant, as she told the fan they would have to wait “a couple of months” to see her growing belly.

She wrote: “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet (sic)”

The Chun Li rapper may just be teasing her fans though, as she has stirred up pregnancy speculation several times in the past.

In July, her verse on Chance the Rapper’s song Zanies and Fools had fans wondering if a baby was on the way, as the track mentioned Nicki was about to “be a mommy”.

Other suggestions have popped up in the past, including one last year when Minaj told a fan that she had already picked out baby names.

And last February, the 37-year-old rapper said: “I’m pregnant … They really gon’ believe me – my manager’s face! He was about to die!”

