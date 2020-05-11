Being a parent 11.5.2020 08:57 am

How SA stars celebrated their moms on Mother’s Day

People-All4Women
It was a Mother’s Day like no other. Check out how Mzansi’s top celebs showed appreciation for their moms.

As we’re still under a strict lockdown, many South Africans could not be physically present with their mothers on this special occasion, but were in spirit, showing appreciation for the women who gave birth to them or played mother-figures in their lives through social media.

From Sizwe Dhlomo to Pearl Thusi and a whole lot more local famous personalities, here’s how South African celebs honoured their moms on Mother’s Day.

Take a look at the heartwarming posts below…

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy mothers day to my twin.

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo ???????? (@casspernyovest) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Mama ❤️

A post shared by @ sizwedhlomo on

View this post on Instagram

It was the first time I had a parent figure on set with me… I didn't realise how special it could be. We were so emotional and even the way you looked at it through my mother's eyes, your beloved sister and you rejoiced for her too… So anyway, we did her up with the #MACXPEARL kit and she was so happy. She'd never had her make up done and never been on set with me. Thank you for this moment @maccosmeticsafrica ❤️. She's my moms sister so by default–my mother too… You didn't have to love me the way you do, support me, pray for me or believe in me… But your heart is so pure, so loving. I thank God for you… You appreciate every little thing I do for you and others even when you don't benefit at all… Unoxolo nothando olumangazayo futhi ngifisa uNkulunkulu akugcine mihla yonke nami ngikwazi ukuk'khombisa ukuthi ngikuthanda kangakanani. Ngikuthanda ngenhliziyo yami yonke… ❤️

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers ❤️

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

View this post on Instagram

My mom is my mvp ❤️

A post shared by PITORI MARADONA⭐️ (@focalistic) on

 

 

 

