How SA stars celebrated their moms on Mother’s Day

As we’re still under a strict lockdown, many South Africans could not be physically present with their mothers on this special occasion, but were in spirit, showing appreciation for the women who gave birth to them or played mother-figures in their lives through social media.
From Sizwe Dhlomo to Pearl Thusi and a whole lot more local famous personalities, here’s how South African celebs honoured their moms on Mother’s Day.
Take a look at the heartwarming posts below…
View this post on Instagram
It was the first time I had a parent figure on set with me… I didn't realise how special it could be. We were so emotional and even the way you looked at it through my mother's eyes, your beloved sister and you rejoiced for her too… So anyway, we did her up with the #MACXPEARL kit and she was so happy. She'd never had her make up done and never been on set with me. Thank you for this moment @maccosmeticsafrica ❤️. She's my moms sister so by default–my mother too… You didn't have to love me the way you do, support me, pray for me or believe in me… But your heart is so pure, so loving. I thank God for you… You appreciate every little thing I do for you and others even when you don't benefit at all… Unoxolo nothando olumangazayo futhi ngifisa uNkulunkulu akugcine mihla yonke nami ngikwazi ukuk'khombisa ukuthi ngikuthanda kangakanani. Ngikuthanda ngenhliziyo yami yonke… ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mother's Day to my #bestfriend ,myRock ,my home photographer, my heart, prayer partner, to my amazing ,strong , #wonderful mother Ribs,Garase ,Masitimela Rebecca ????Thank you for your prayers Ma????????They follow me everywhere I go. Thank you for always being there In good and bad times .. I love you with all my heart and soul.. And I know I make u proud mmmmh. ???????? thank you for your blessings ????????#happymothersday to all the amazing mothers out there ???????? have a beautiful day ❤️love always Tay
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY MOTHERS’ DAY to these QUEENS who raised me into the Queen I am today! ????❤️???????? I am because they are! Thank you to my mommy, my aunt and my grandma for your unconditional love and for teaching me how to become the woman I want to raise my daughters to become one day! A phenomenal Mother’s Day to all the Queens! We celebrate you always, mamas! ????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️???????????????????????????????????? #HappyMothersDay #OwnYourThrone????
