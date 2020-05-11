How SA stars celebrated their moms on Mother’s Day

As we’re still under a strict lockdown, many South Africans could not be physically present with their mothers on this special occasion, but were in spirit, showing appreciation for the women who gave birth to them or played mother-figures in their lives through social media.

From Sizwe Dhlomo to Pearl Thusi and a whole lot more local famous personalities, here’s how South African celebs honoured their moms on Mother’s Day.

Take a look at the heartwarming posts below…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.