Netflix shows about motherhood to binge on this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but this one is far more different than the rest.

Moms cannot go out to watch their favourite shows or eat out at their favoutite restaurants. They can, however, watch their favourite shows since they will be spoiled rotten. They will surely have time for this.

Also read: A mother’s day guide for dads because going out for lunch isn’t an option

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, here are a few Netflix shows to watch that celebrate the art of motherhood.

Working Moms

Every working mom knows the realities of nearing your maternity leave and having to navigate that journey. This hilarious and brutally honest depiction of being a working mom will have you in stitches.

SMILF

SMILF shares the journey of a single mom trying to firstly acknowledge and overcome some of the challenges of raising your child alone. Don’t worry, it is also a comedy, so nothing too heavy.

One day at a time

Sharing the ups and downs of motherhood, this comedy follows a mom who is simply doing the best she can and learning to take it a day at a time. With the assistance of a community of other moms and grandma, she raises tweens and learns with each encounter.

Catastrophe

In this comedy, a couple from two sides of the world have a one night stand, fall pregnant, keep the baby, and overcomes the challenges of parenting coupled with not knowing each other, culture, and other issues.

Good Girls

Three moms with different parenting financial trouble decide to rob a store ad the robbery does not go as planned. One has a partner with a gambling problem, the other is in a messy custody battle and the other needs money for her child’s expensive medication.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.