Parenty recommends: Thunder Cats for the kids

The 80’s animated series ThunderCats is coming back to TV screens as the newly created ThunderCats Roar. 

Bursting with over-the-top action, and a new, razor-sharp comedic edge, ThunderCats Roar boasts fresh and vibrant character designs along with a dynamic storytelling tone, similar to the action-comedy adventures of the popular superheroes, Teen Titans Go!

The new series promises to reignite the passionate fanbase of these iconic characters and introduce the legacy of the ThunderCats to a whole new generation. 

Catch the exciting sneak peek of ThunderCats Roar on Saturday, 16 May @ 08:40 CAT when Cartoon Network Africa brings you 2 episodes of Teen Titans Go!, including Teen Titans Roar! a special episode crossover with ThunderCats Roar, followed by episodes 3 and 4 of ThunderCats Roar.

Tune in from Monday, 25 May @ 15h05 CAT to catch all the ThunderCats Roar action only on Cartoon Network, DStv channel 301.

