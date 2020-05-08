A new inflammatory disease possibly linked to Covid-19 affecting children and teens

Numerous reports coming out of the US, including a report on the Washington Post says a new diagnosis of a childhood illness has been found in a few countries, with the United States being hardest hit.

The initial reporting of this phenomenon started off as Covid-19 child patients being brought into hospitals very ill. The children showed extreme symptoms of the coronavirus. Some were even crying from stomach pain as tests showed that multiple organs were being affected by the disease.

Over 1800 pediatric specialists are currently on high alert, and more and more European countries are reporting similar cases.

The illness looks similar to a disease known as Kawasaki disease. According to Kids Health, “Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in blood vessels throughout the body”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not reported on the phenomenon as yet.

Kids that are presenting these symptoms live in communities were a large number of Covid-19 cases have been reported. It is unclear whether or not this is directly linked to Covid-19, as the patients do not have any underlying conditions.

Parents are, however, advised not to panic.

