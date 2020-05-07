How to get your toddler to drink water

Children between 18 months and 3 years are at an interesting stage of their lives psychosocially. Psychologist Erik Erikson called it the Autonomy vs. Shame stage.

This is where children are becoming independent and discover that they have a choice. They start choosing what to wear, play with, and what to eat. Picky eaters are also developed in this stage of life. Unfortunately, picky drinkers are also a reality for a lot of parents.

A lot of parents find it challenging to give their toddlers water. These children could be at risk of mild to severe dehydration.

According to kid’s health education website About Kids Health, the symptoms of dehydration in toddlers are:

Fatigue and irritation

Headaches

Sunken eyes

Cracked lips

The Institute of Medicine’s Dietary Reference Intakes for Electrolytes and Water, recommends that children should drink at least 1.2 liters of water per day. That is about six 200 ml cups of water each day. Two to four cups will also do the trick.

Read:How new mums can get some good sleep – even in the middle of a pandemic

So, with a fussy water drinker, what can you do?

Make your own flavoured water

A lot of children do not enjoy the water because it is bland. So, instead of offering juice or other sugary substitutes, make water more enjoyable. Add fruits into a jug like mint leaves, lemons, or strawberries. Your kids will learn to love it. Lemon-infused water is also a great option if you are seeing some signs of dehydration in your children as it helps them regain their electrolytes.

Offer water incrementally

If your toddler does not drink a 200 ml cup at a time, then offer water in small batches. Try and give the water every hour. If she takes 60 ml 10 times a day, she has consumed 600 ml of water. This also helps make water intake a habit. And sometimes, habits require small steps. It will be quite an exercise, but it will be worth it.

Also Read:When nutrition can influence your baby’s sleep

Lead by example

Children learn from their parents, and if water intake becomes a family affair, your kids will enjoy it.

Buy a special water cup

If it has their favourite superhero or cartoon, they will love using the cup, and thus drinking water. This will also help you track how much water they are taking each day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.