This mom’s ‘If adults acted like kids video’ is all of us parents in quarantine

Melissa Dilkes Pateras has caused a stir on social media with the hilarious video she posted titled, “If adults acted like kids” along with text saying, “Been watching my kids during quarantine and I wonder what it would look like if adults acted like them?”.

The video shows her doing the things that parents have so often seen their kids doing like squeezing copious amounts of toothpaste onto their toothbrushes, using literally rolls and rolls of extra toilet paper while in the toilet, wipe the chocolate off their face – with their very white sweater and more. And other moms are loving it sharing that they can relate.”This is true on every level????????????????????????i can relate with all the above,” said Patience Ratisai.

Been watching my kids during quarantine and I wonder what it would look like if adults acted like them? Posted by Melissa Dilkes Pateras on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

