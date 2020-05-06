Books 6.5.2020 02:00 pm

Mom paints children’s book covers to teach them about the coronavirus

Parenty staff
Mom paints children’s book covers to teach them about the coronavirus

Instagram

Parents are finding creative ways to keep their kids entertained and educated.

To allow social distancing to make sense for kids and not scare them, this New York mom of two turned book covers into paintings that show how social distancing is maintained and how things have changed. 

Stefanie Trilling, mom of a two and five-year-old kids started the Children’s Books for Pandemics project. It is aimed at educating children about their new normal and portraying a new reality. The projects started as a family exercise, and one painting led to many more paintings. She published the work online and it was an instant hit. 

Other parents applauded her for finding creative ways of relaying such important information to young children. 

She creates a book cover, and a one pager explaining the cover, like this:

You can check more of her incredible work on her Instagram account below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
FAKE NEWS: Police debunk post claiming they confiscated food parcels from church 6.5.2020
Covid-19 positive Eskom employee placed in isolation, work area disinfected 6.5.2020
DA claims eThekwini has failed to meet its own deadline to provide food relief 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 