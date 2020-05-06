WATCH: Happy birthday Archie!

It has been an eventful year for the Queen’s great-grandson, from meeting world leaders to his parents taking a step back from official royal duties.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step down from the official duties of the royal family in an Instagram post in January 2020.

Since then, they have moved out of the UK, and spent a few months living on Vancouver Island in Canada with Archie. Now they are starting their new lives in Los Angeles, and Meghan is reigniting her acting career. They have also started a foundation named after Archie whose full name is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the family are in quarantine, it will probably be a low-key birthday for little Archie, but fans of Meghan and Harry are still hoping that the couple will commemorate the milestone by sharing a photograph or two. They have shied away from media attention since stepping down from their duties, and have kept Archie away from the media. Here are some of our favourite photographs of him over the past year:

