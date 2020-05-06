Being a parent 6.5.2020 09:08 am

WATCH: Happy birthday Archie!

All4women
WATCH: Happy birthday Archie!

Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandekaat the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa 25 September 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Founded in Cape Town in 2013, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation contributes to the development of youth and leadership, facilitates discussions about social justice and common human purposes and makes the lessons of Archbishop Tutu accessible to new generations. It is located in one of Cape Town's oldest buildings and a national landmark, The Old Granary Building. EPA-EFE/TOBY MELVILLE

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday, May 6.

It has been an eventful year for the Queen’s great-grandson, from meeting world leaders to his parents taking a step back from official royal duties.

The Sussexes announced their decision to step down from the official duties of the royal family in an Instagram post in January 2020.

Since then, they have moved out of the UK, and spent a few months living on Vancouver Island in Canada with Archie. Now they are starting their new lives in Los Angeles, and Meghan is reigniting her acting career. They have also started a foundation named after Archie whose full name is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the family are in quarantine, it will probably be a low-key birthday for little Archie, but fans of Meghan and Harry are still hoping that the couple will commemorate the milestone by sharing a photograph or two. They have shied away from media attention since stepping down from their duties, and have kept Archie away from the media.

Here are some of our favourite photographs of him over the past year:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new pic of Archie – he’s grown so much! 5.3.2020
5 things we can learn about motherhood from Meghan Markle 23.1.2020
HEY! RU OK?! With a story from a mom who’s not okay 11.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 